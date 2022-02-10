Lawrence Count's Katie Mae Coan placed 3rd in the 1600m run and 2nd in the 3200m run at the AHSAA indoor state track meet championships. Lawrence County’s Katie Dumas placed 8th in the 1600m and 7th in the 3200m.
Lawrence County’s Coan, Dumas place at state indoor track meet
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
