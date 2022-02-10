Lawrence County’s Coan, Dumas place at state indoor track meet

Katie Mae Coan runs at the indoor track meet 

Lawrence Count's Katie Mae Coan placed 3rd in the 1600m run and 2nd in the 3200m run at the AHSAA indoor state track meet championships. Lawrence County’s Katie Dumas placed 8th in the 1600m and 7th in the 3200m.

