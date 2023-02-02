Lawrence County lands trifecta runners of the year

MOULTON - It’s rare to see three individuals selected for what is usually a solo award.
But that’s how impressive they were.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MOULTON - It’s rare to see three individuals selected for what is usually a solo award.
But that’s how impressive they were.
Lawrence County’s Savannah and Taylor Williams, as well as Katie Mae Coan were chosen as this year’s Country runners of the year.
The three star runners helped the Red Devils reached never before seen heights, serving as a catalyst for three straight 5A state championships.
“That’s something that’s never been done before here,” said Savannah Williams. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
The Red Devils were nothing short of dominant as well. In the 5A state meet they finished with 27 total points, 51 points ahead of second place.
Savannah, Coan and Taylor finished first, second and third respectively.
The girls said the success couldn’t have been achieved without each other.
“We’re always training together, pushing each other,” said Coan.
“We always held each other accountable. It was never easy,” added Taylor Williams.
The Williams sisters will be moving on from Lawrence County after six years with the varsity program. In addition to helping the Red Devils win three state titles, the sisters also brought home five runner of the year awards (three for Savannah, two for Taylor) as well as multiple All-State honors.
Both will be headed to UNA to run cross country.
“It flew by, but it was so much fun,” said Taylor Williams.
Coan, who’s also won two runner of the year honors as well as All-State selections, still has two more years with the Red Devils.
“I’m very sad they’re leaving,” Coan said. “But I know we still have the chance to keep going here.”
When it’s all said and done, the three star runners will be remembered at Lawrence County for a long time.
“I hope we showed that if you want to succeed, you have to put in the work and win as a team,” said Savannah Williams.
--
All-County team
Katie Dumas, Lawrence County
Lillie McLemore, Lawrence County
Ava Martin, Lawrence County
Stella McDonald, Lawrence County
Olivia Marsh, Lawrence County
Blake Graham, Lawrence County
Dakota Kidd, Hatton
Carson Masterson, Hatton
Calob Miley, Hatton ‘
Isaiah Crosslin, Hatton
Hannah Berryman, Hatton
Sabrina Calhoun, Hatton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.