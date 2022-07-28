Lawrence County’s Johnson honored by AHSAA

Coaching legend Stanley Johnson picked up some more hardware to hang on his wall last Friday.

The Lawrence County cross-country coach received national, sectional and state coach of the year honors at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Championship Coaches banquet in Montgomery.

