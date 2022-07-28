Lawrence County’s Johnson honored by AHSAA

Coaching legend Stanley Johnson picked up some more hardware to hang on his wall last Friday.
The Lawrence County cross-country coach received national, sectional and state coach of the year honors at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Championship Coaches banquet in Montgomery.
The sectional and national honors come from the National Federation of High School Associations
Also honored were state championship coaches William Booth of Hartselle (6A baseball), Travis Barnes of Athens (6A softball) and Kareem Cannon of Lindsay Lane (1A outdoor track).
Lawrence County’s girls repeated in 2021 as the Class 5A state cross-country champions after taking the honor in 2020. The girls’ program also won state championships in 2015, 2014, 2007 and 2003.
Lawrence County’s boys won state championships in 2015, 2014, 2004, 2003, 1996, 1995, 1993 and 1992.
Johnson has played a large role in making the state cross-country program one of the best in the country. He manages the state championship meet held each fall at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Lawrence County.
