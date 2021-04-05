Lawrence County picks up wins over East Lawrence, Hatton in county round robin

Lawrence County, East Lawrence and Hatton met Saturday for their annual baseball round robin.
In the first game of the day the Red Devils came away with the win over East Lawrence 11-2.
“It was a great game for us, we were able to get a lot of guys some playing time,” said Lawrence County head coach Ryan Bowerman. “Give East Lawrence credit, they fought till the end. But our guys did a good job of finding the strike zone, making plays behind our pitcher and putting pressure on them offensively.”
Lawrence County jumped out early as RBI singles from Tre Young and Kobe Stranger followed a double from Kaden Edwards to score two runs.
East Lawrence cut the lead to 2-1 off an RBI single from Levi Barnes, but the Red Devils extended it back to 4-1 on RBIs from Edwards and Micah Owens.
Lawrence County finished the day with nine hits. Kobe Strange led the team with two hits and two RBIs, while BenMichael Bennett had a hit and two RBIs.
“It was refreshing to see is hit the way we did,” Bowerman said. “Guys took advantage of the opportunities, hit the ball hard and just had good at bats. That’s the goal every time.
This week will be big for the Red Devils as that prepare for a crucial win or go home area series with West Point next week.
“We had a meeting with our guys abut that yesterday,” Bowerman said, “Obviously we don’t want to overlook our opponents, but that’s our season so we know where our focus has to be.”
-
East Lawrence 13, Hatton 7:
The Eagles overcame an early 4-1 deficit to come away with a big win over the Hornets.
The win was a rebound from their earlier loss to Lawrence County during the day.
“We’ve had a rough stretch of games recently, played some good teams. So, to come out and get a win like this was big for us,” said East Lawrence head coach Zach Standridge. “We have some big area series coming up so we’ve been trying to play some really good teams. Hopefully, this win helps us build momentum.”
East Lawrence outhit Hatton 10-3. Neal Blaxton hit the go ahead double in the third inning to put the Eagles up 5-4. Levi Barnes led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while Lane Smith had three hits and an RBI.
Braden Stafford solo homered for Hatton in the game. Stafford and Wil Terry led the Hornets with a hit and an RBi each.
-
Lawrence County 12, Hatton 2
The Red Devils scored 10 runs in the first inning to come away with a win.
Tre Young led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Kaden Edwards had a hit and two RBIs, while Garrett Lee had two hits and an RBI.
Wil Terry and Will Steadman both had two hits for Hatton.
