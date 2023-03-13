MOULTON - The Lawrence County Red Devils stayed red hot Monday night, picking up yet another win.
After starting out 1-4, the Red Devils (11-7) softball team has now won 10 of their last 13, including a 5-1 win over county rival Hatton (6-9) on Monday.
"We're growing up a little bit," said Lawrence County first year head coach Will Inman. "The first week of the year I felt like we weren't letting them be as loose as they needed to be. When we went to Wetumpka, you could tell this team grew up a lot then."
"They're not playing as tight and having more fun. You're seeing the results of that," Inman added.
Monday's game was just another example of how far the Red Devils have come.
Lawrence County took the lead 1-0 in the first inning when Ava Templeton scored AB McKay with an RBI double. However, the game really changed in the second inning.
With just one out, Hatton gambled by loading the bases with McKay coming up to bat. The star sophomore made them pay, driving in two runs with a single. Templeton would add another to make the lead 4-0.
"She's a great hitter so we knew how big of a gamble it was," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "We had her 0-2, then left something a little out over the plate and she took advantage."
McKay had a big game, finishing with two hits and three RBIs, including a solo homerun. She also had several great defensive plays from her shortstop position.
After a rough freshman year, the three year starting sophomore is showing this season why she was so highly touted when she became a varsity starter as an eighth grader.
"My confidence is really high right now," McKay said. "Confidence is a big thing with me and when I'm playing confident, it shows on the field."
Templeton finished the game with a hit and two RBIs. Anna Kate Potter led Hatton with two hits and an RBI, while Arlie Armstrong had two hits.
Lawrence County's McKenzie Hyche picked up the complete game pitching win, allowing five hits and one run with two strikeouts.
After winning four straight last week, Hatton's momentum came to a screeching halt Monday night.
"We didn't execute," Bowling said. "It was five hits to five hits. They had five runs and we had one."
Bowling said the team is still trying to figure certain spots out and has a long way to go before they're ready to make a run.
Meanwhile, Lawrence County is enjoying the fruits from the complete 180 turnaround the team had made from last season.
"We've learned how to play together as a team and it's a lot easier to win when you do that," McKay said. "I think we've got a chance to go pretty far this year."
