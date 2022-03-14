MOULTON – In softball, how teams handle bases loaded can make or break a game. Monday night it made the game for Hatton, while simultaneously breaking it for Lawrence County.
Hatton knocked off the Red Devils 9-3, after scoring five runs in the fifth inning to pull away.
The difference in the game was bases loaded. In the fifth inning, the Hornets loaded the bases and proceeded to score four runs. On the other side, Lawrence County loaded the bases with no outs twice, but managed just one run.
“They helped us work out of the jam. We were able to take advantage of some of their miscues,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “I was glad to see us execute in the times that we needed to.”
Hatton led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third inning when trouble struck. After an RBI single from McKenzie Hyche cut the lead to 3-2, the Hornets now faced bases loaded with no outs. Freshman Brianna Oliver, who entered to replace starter Bradyn Mitchell, was tasked with getting out of the jam. She answered the call, forcing a fly out and a double play to end the inning.
“I was just thinking if I mess up he’s (Bowling) probably going to yell at me,” Oliver said. “When I got out of the jam it felt really good to know I can do that. Last year not even being able to throw a fastball, it’s good to know I can actually pitch this year.”
Bowling had nothing but praise for his freshman reliever, who surrendered five hits but only one run in four innings, after the game.
“That’s what we call “Bri-mode.” Wind her up and turn her loose,” Bowling said. “The one thing I’ll say about her is she’s a competitor, she’s going to give you everything she has no matter what. She’s a freshman and she’s still learning, but you’ll get full speed out of her, which is all we can really ask for.”
Hatton rewarded Oliver’s performance with six runs in the fourth and fifth innings, while Lawrence County managed just one the rest of the game.
The Red Devils are a fairly young team, but head coach Cortney Lovelady wasn’t going to use that as an excuse as her team committed six errors in the game.
“I don’t think experience has anything to do with it. Bases loaded, all you have to do is come up and do anything to get that run across the plate,” Lovelady said. “Base running errors definitely killed us.”
Ashlyn Potter led Hatton with two hits and two RBIs, while Kailyn Quails had two hits and an RBI. Oliver finished with two hits, and Katie Dawson had a hit and two RBIs.
McKenzie Tyche led Lawrence County with two hits and an RBI. Audrie Sandlin had two hits.
The Hornets have been battling numerous injuries this season, but Bowling praised his team for continuing to find ways to win.
“Right now, we’re beat and banged up, trying to piece this thing together,” Bowling said. “But what we’re about is stepping into any role we need you to step in. These girls are getting that done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.