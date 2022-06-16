Alexander signs with UT Southern

MOULTON - Lawrence County's Makenzie Alexander signed Wednesday to move on to the next level.
Alexander inked her letter of intent in a ceremony that was held at Lawrence County High School. She will be headed to the University of Tennessee Southern to play soccer.
"Every kid that plays sports dreams about this and I'm really excited about it," Alexander said. "I've been playing this since I was little, it's something i grew up with. Seeing a dream become a reality is special."
Every signing is a big deal, but Wednesday's was extra special, as Alexander becomes the first athlete from a Lawrence County school to sign a scholarship for soccer.
"Somebody going to college for soccer is something nobody ever thought would be possible in Lawrence County," Alexander said. "Hopefully this is eye opening, that soccer in this county isn't a joke. I hope this will open the door for more opportunities for other kids down the road."
The Lawrence County soccer program just completed its fourth program. The program is rising fast and Wednesday's signing is something that Alexander, as well as LCHS soccer coach Brandi Logston, will hope push the program even further.
"I think this is really big stepping stone for us," Alexander said. "I think this will show that we're not just an activity, we're a family. We put in hard work, win games and put our hearts into this."
'I'm very excited for the future," Logston said. "I really can't explain how excited I am, No. 1 for Makenzie, but also for the future of this program. I think this is going to lead to some really big things."
