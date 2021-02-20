Lawrence County falls to East Limestone

Lawrence County’s magical season came to an end Saturday when the Red Devils were upset in the sub regional round by East Limestone 55-37.
The game, originally supposed to be played last Monday, was pushed to Saturday due to ongoing weather delays.
The extended time off played a part as the Red Devils were off offensively and never found a rhythm the whole game.
“the time off was definitely an issue. Basketball is a rhythm game, you need that consistency, you need that regular flow,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “I thought we would be a little rusty, but I was hoping we could knock it off quickly. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”
East Limestone jumped out early and never surrendered the lead. The Indians held the Red Devils to just 14 first half points.
“I want to give a lot of credit to the other team. They had a great game plan,” said Orr. “They were really aggressive with our guards. They’re really long as far as wingspan and that’s something I can’t do is stretch my girls out.”
The Indian’s aggressive game plan affected the Red Devils ability to drive which in turned affected their ability to shoot three pointers. Lawrence County finished with just three three pointers for the game.
“A lot of people look at us and think we’re all about shooting threes, but it’s our ability to drive that opens up those three point shots,” said Orr. “We weren’t able to drive in like we wanted and that meant we didn’t get the good looks from deep.”
Jirah Rogers led the Indians with 20, while Sadie Thompson led the Red Devils, also with 20.
Lawrence County will have to say goodbye to two seniors that have starred for them for a long time, Jayden Orr and Thompson, who has started since her seventh-grade year.
“I’m going to try and not get in my feels, but these seniors mean the absolute world to me,” Orr said. “They were here when the program was in ashes, and they stood by a rookie coach and believed in him. The success that this program had this season was a result of all the hard work these girls put in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.