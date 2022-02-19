HANCEVILLE – When K.C. Orr took over as head coach of Lawrence County in 2018, the program was a far cry from the success it had in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Orr has worked each year to bring the program back to the level of prominence it once was, and Saturday that led the Red Devils to their first trip to Wallace State and the Northwest regional since 2017.
“We were excited because our program is trying to reestablish something special,” Orr said. “Lawrence County basketball, that name holds weight. We want to make sure we get back to that level and never leave again.”
Lawrence County fell Saturday to No. 3 Pleasant Grove 49-42. Despite being outmatched in size, the Red Devils hung around the entire game, giving the Spartans plenty of scares.
“We have what we have as far as size. Many coaches look at us and see us as an easy win, but once we actually get on the court it’s a different ballgame,” Orr said. “Everybody was probably betting on the other team, but this team is feisty. We fought to make it a four quarter battle and definitely had our opportunities.”
Pleasant Grove’s size and length did play a significant factor in Saturday’s game. The Spartans used full court press to force 28 turnovers. They also forced the Red Devils to settle for several three points shots, to which they finished 5/26 .
“It was tough,” Taylor Williams said of playing against the press. “They were so long. It seemed like wherever I put the ball they were getting to it.”
Pleasant Grove limited Lawrence County’s top two scorers, Savannah Williams and Anna Clare Hutto, to just nine points total. However, Taylor Williams, a junior, and sophomore Ava Boyll, stepped up in their place, scoring 13 and 15 points respectively.
“I feel like those two always have to take the pressure, so it felt good for me and Ava to step up,” William said.
“It felt good to step out there in a tough environment and play big,” Boyll added. “I know our team really needed us to do that.”
Despite the loss, the Red Devils' spirits weren’t hindered. Orr acknowledged how far his team had come since 2018, and with four of Saturday’s six players returning next year, he believes they can continue to grow.
“If I can be honest, that first year it was almost like the program was the plague. I can remember our girls showing up and barely had fans cheering for them. It was a really hard time,” Orr said. “I told the girls then that we had to lay the foundation. The foundation never gets credit, but if you want a house to look pretty you have to lay a solid foundation. We’ve established a culture and today to see our fans show up at a 9 am game and be so loud, my heart is just so full of joy. It makes me really excited for the future.”
Even in losing effort, Lawrence County shows future of program Is bright
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
