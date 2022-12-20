HATTON -For the Hatton Hornets, there’s not much that’s sweeter than beating the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The cross county rivalry is as intense as it gets, and getting a win means a lot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HATTON -For the Hatton Hornets, there’s not much that’s sweeter than beating the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The cross county rivalry is as intense as it gets, and getting a win means a lot.
Getting a clean sweep means even more, and that’s exactly what the Hornets did Monday night.
With no Lawrence County tournament in 2023, the two teams met for the final time this season. The result was Hatton coming away with a win 54-48.
“It feels so good honestly,” said Hatton head coach Erika Little. “My seniors have been playing these girls a long time so to go out with two wins over them, that’s a big deal.”
In her final game against the Red Devils, Hatton star Kailyn Quails made sure to go out with a bang. The senior finished with a game high 26 points, including 16 in the second half.
“In the second half I started to drive more because they were in foul trouble and that really opened things up,” Quails said. “I never thought we could beat them twice so this is pretty special.”
The game mirrored the first encounter between the two squads from earlier this season. .
The Red Devils controlled the first half, leading 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime.
The second half, however, was a different story.
The Hornets took the lead by the end of the third quarter 38-35 before completely pulling away in the fourth.
“I’ve about come to the conclusion we’re a second half team,” Little said. “We’ve had good third and fourth quarters all year. I don’t know why we start slow sometimes but as long we finish, that’s all that matters.”
In the first meeting, Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr identified his team’s lack of defensive intensity. This time he said new issues arose.
“Anytime you play Hatton they’re going top test your toughness and I think we have to find a new level of toughness,” Orr said. “I also thought we lost focus at times. We lost their shooters multiple times and that can’t happen.”
Aside from Quails’ 26, Brianna Oliver had 13 for Hatton and Dagen Brown had 10.
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 16, while Skye Letson added 11.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.