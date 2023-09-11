Russellville defeats Lawrence County in region opener

MOULTON — Cameron Phinizee scored five touchdowns as visiting Russellville defeated Lawrence County 37-7 Friday in the regional opener for both teams.
MOULTON — Cameron Phinizee scored five touchdowns as visiting Russellville defeated Lawrence County 37-7 Friday in the regional opener for both teams.
Phinizee, a sophomore, scored on runs of 48, 47, 3, 29 and 4 yards.
The Tigers improved their record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in 5A Region 8 play, while Lawrence County dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the region.
The win was Russellville’s sixth straight over the Red Devils and 26th in a series that dates back to 1920.
Braylynn Vincent started the scoring for the Golden Tigers on Friday when he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Burch. Manny Martinez’s extra point made the score 7-0 with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Lawrence County drove inside the 5-yard line on its first possession but lost the ball on downs.
Phinizee started his touchdown party in the second quarter when he raced 48 yards for a touchdown. He added another score and pushed the lead to 20-0 before the Red Devils got on the board.
Lawrence County, after being inside Russellville’s 10-yard line, finally reached the end zone when quarterback Parker Frost tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Denham. Kaden Welborn kicked the PAT.
Phinizee scored his third touchdown with four seconds remaining in the first half and added two more in the third quarter.
The Red Devils, who will play Ardmore on Friday for homecoming, never threatened again offensively.
