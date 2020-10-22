The East Lawrence Eagles picked up a win Thursday night by defeating Colbert Heights 31-15. The win is No. 8 for the Eagles, which ties a school record.
East Lawrence went on the board first with a three yard touchdown run quarterback Levi Barnes, but the Wildcats came back to take a 12-9 lead.
Nate Tucker hit Barnes on a 51 yard touchdown later to put the Eagles up 15-12, before Colbert Heights tied it back up 15-15.
A safety broke the tie before two touchdown runs, 5 and 36 yards, by Cayden Rivers put the Eagles up for good 31-15.
East Lawrence moves to 8-1 on the season and will travel to Sheffield next Thursday to close the season. The Eagles wrapped up the Class 3A region 8 championship last week.
