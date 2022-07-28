Lawrence County building towards success

SHEFFIELD - For head coach Trent Walker, the 2021 season was a trial by fire.
Walker’s first ever stint as a head coach was no picnic in the park as his young Red Devils had to endure a tough 0-10 season.
“I kind of had to drink water from a fire hose,” Walker said.
But as Walker, as well as multiple Lawrence County players sat at the tables of media days that was held in Sheffield this past Tuesday, there weren’t any signs of a team beaten down by an 0-10 season.
Instead, with a full offseason under his belt, Walker and his players exuded confidence that this year would be different.
“I learned a lot last year and we’ve already made changes in the program,” Walker said. “This offseason has been great. The energy has been good and the kids have really bought in.”
Throughout his career, Walker has been to many places that have experienced high levels of success, which made 2021’s 0-10 mark that much harder to endure.
But like all great coaches, Walker used it as a learning opportunity.
“I think the biggest thing is that we couldn’t let the results on the field last year steer us away from our process,” said Walker. “There were plenty of times last year we could have second guessed or doubted the way we do things, but it just takes time. If you want the culture to change and the program to reach the expectations you have, it takes time. I think we’re on the right path.”
Walker cited the support from the community as a building block for the program.
“Most places, you go 0-10 and you have to start worrying,” Walker said. “But I’ve had nothing but support. The parents and the community have had my back every step of the way.”
With just one senior that played last year and just five seniors total, the Red Devils will still field a youthful team.
“I had someone tell me we have a lot of players coming back and I said yeah my freshman quarterback is a sophomore now,” Walker joked. “We’re still a young team, but we do have a lot of guys that got good experience last year.”
Youthful or not, however, the Red Devils still know what they must do in 2022.
“I think getting that first win would be a big deal for our team’s confidence,” said senior Wyatt Dutton. “We’ve lost 11 games in a row. Getting that first win would be huge and we have an opportunity week one vs. Danville.”
