LCHS dominates, ELHS shows potential in County Tri on Monday

The Volleyball County Tri opened up with a competitive game from East Lawrence against Area 15 opponent Hatton.
Hatton took the first set without question 25-11. Hatton’s Alex Bradford led the way with four aces and five kills. Adley Armstrong had three aces in the game. On defense, Bradford had 10 digs, Kyli Smith followed with nine for the Hornets.
However, East Lawrence pulled off a comeback from over a seven point deficit to get the win against the Hornets in the second set, 25-21.
Macey Austin took the offensive stage with 11 kills and an ace. On the defensive side, she had a pair of blocks and digs.
In the final standoff between the Eagles and Hornets, the Eagles took home the win, 15-8. The second Austin sister, Makayla, had 19 assists, one kill and a block to match.
The two Avas showed out in Lawrence County’s two games versus Hatton and East Lawrence.
The first set against the Hornets was a 25-13 win. Senior Ava Boyll led the offense for the Lady Red Devils with 10 kills, an ace and four digs in the game. Lawrence County did not let Hatton get out of single digits in the second set, 25-9. Ava Templeton also made an effort with eight assists and an ace.
In their game against the Lady Eagles, the score was the same for both sets: Lawrence County, 25-6.
Both Avas stepped it up against East Lawrence. Boyll had 11 kills, two aces and 5 digs. Templeton had 10 assists and two aces on the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.