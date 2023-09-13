LCHS dominates, ELHS shows potential in County Tri on Monday

Hatton celebrates a point against East Lawrence at the County Tri Monday.

The Volleyball County Tri opened up with a competitive game from East Lawrence against Area 15 opponent Hatton. 

Hatton took the first set without question 25-11. Hatton’s Alex Bradford led the way with four aces and five kills. Adley Armstrong had three aces in the game. On defense, Bradford had 10 digs, Kyli Smith followed with nine for the Hornets.

