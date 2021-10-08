Prep football rounduo: Hatton earns first win over Red Bay since 1987

The Hatton Hornets picked up a program defining win Friday night when they knocked off Red Bay 16-4.
The win was the Hornets' first over the Tigers since 1987.
Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby rushed for two touchdowns
The win moves Hatton to 3-4 on the season and keeps them alive in the Class 2A Region 8 playoff race.
--
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12
The Red Devils remain winless at 0-7 and were eliminated from the playoff, while the visiting Generals improved their record to 3-4 overall and 202 in 5A Region * play.
The teams battle to a scoreless tie in the first quarter, but Lee exploded for 29 points in the second stanza. Isiah Vandenberghe accounted for two of the Generals’ second quarter touchdowns. He scored on a 12-yard run and caught a touchdown pass from Antony Matthews with 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Williams, who rushed for more than 100 yards, scored Lawrence County’s first touchdown with 4:49 left in the game on a 13-yard run. His second touchdown was a 7-yard run as time expired.
--
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
The East Lawrence Eagles fell Friday night to Clements.
East Lawrence running back Cayden Rivers rushed for three touchdowns in the game, while quarterback Peyton Kelly had a five yard rushing score and a 23 yard pass to Bralyn Robinson
The loss drops them to 2-5 on the season
