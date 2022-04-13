Prep softball roundup: Hatton plays strong at Winfield tournament

Hatton 5, Winfield 1
Briana Oliver pitched a complete game for Hatton, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts over six innings.
Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails and Katie Dawson added one RBI each. Chloe Gargis had two hits.
--
Holy Spirit 5, Hatton 1
Quails had one RBI for the Hornets and Oliver had one hit.
Elaina Russell led Holy Spirit with two hits and four RBIs and Savannah Osborn hit a solo home run.
--
Hatton 6, Northside 3
Dawson went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Hatton.
Quails had a double for the Hornets and Mitchell had a single and pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
--
Holy Spirit 2, Hatton 0
Gracie Ward and Brianna Oliver had one single each to account for Hatton’s only hits.
Charli Kyser had three hits and one RBI for Holy Spirit and Olivia Watkins had one hit and one RBI. Alyssa Faircloth pitched all six innings for the win, striking out 11.
--
Hatton 14, South Lamar 2
Bradyn Mitchell and Kailyn Quails had one hit and three RBIs each for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis had a double and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Ashlyn Potter and Morgan Lane added one RBI each.
Potter pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
--
Hatton 7, Gordo 0
Ashlyn Potter pitched five shutout innings to earn the win for Hatton, allowing just three hits while striking out four.
Bradyn Mitchell led the Hatton offense with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Chloe Gargis added two hits and one RBI. Kailyn Quails singled and drove in two runs and Potter had a pair of singles.
--
Curry 8, Hatton 0
Quails and Mitchell had one hit each for Hatton.
Kylee Trotter had two hits and two RBIs for Curry. Alena Howse pitched four innings to pick up the win for the Yellow Jackets.
