Lawrence County girls pick up win over West Morgan

TRINITY - The Lawrence County Red Devils picked up a big win over West Morgan Tuesday night.
Lawrence County’s girl knocked off the Rebels 52-38.
The Red Devils built a sizable lead in the first half to help earn a big win over West Morgan Tuesday night.
Lawrence County led just 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. However, by halftime they led 27-13.
“Our intensity on the defense is what I’m focused on right now and I was really impressed with that tonight,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “That’s something we had allowed to slip a bit lately, but we’re finding that fire again.”
Orr’s mention of the defensive intensity is key as it was just a week ago he identified it as an issue in a loss to Hatton at home.
“That Hatton game was the end of a three game lull for us,” Orr said. “After that game we had a nice, intense, practice and i think that got our player’s attention.”
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams finished with a game high 20 points, while Taylor Williams added eight. Ansley Terry led the Rebels with 12.
West Morgan fought back in the second half, cutting the lead to nine in the fourth quarter. However, the first half deficit proved too much to overcome.
“I thought we got some good looking shots early, but then we struggled to score after that,” said West Morgan head coach Bradley Willis. “I really liked our resiliency, I thought we fought back. It was just one of those nights where the shots weren’t falling.”
--
West Morgan boys 63, Lawrence County 54
Carson Muse poured in a game high 22 points to lead West Morgan to a big win.
Jalen Fletcher added 14, while Isaac Ward had eight.
The Rebels led 14-6 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime.
Connor Southern led Lawrence County with 21 points. Wyatt Dutton added 10.
