In what may go down as one of the wildest games of the season in North Alabama, the Decatur Heritage Eagles went on the road and survived a shootout with the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs Thursday, winning the game 43-36.
The game served as a de facto Class 1A region championship and it lived up to the billing.
The two teams combined for 79 points, but also 10+ turnovers as the action went back and forth all night, before the Eagles were ultimately able to squeeze by.
“We were banged up coming in to the game. I’m just so proud of our guys for stepping up and finding a way to win with all these injuries,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek.
After Brayden Kyle put the Eagles up 7-0 early, the Chiefs took control.
Omar Napier and Vaughn Gardner combined for four first half touchdowns as Hubbard ran roughshot over the Eagles in the first half.
“We had to make adjustments because they were killing us on the ground,” Meek said. “We came up with some adjustments that we thought could help slow them down and it worked.”
Kyle tossed two touchdowns to Alex Malone to keep the Eagles in striking distance at the break as the Chiefs led 30-23.
Mistakes were killer for R.A. Hubbard in the second half. The Chiefs turned the ball four times and also had a rash of penalties as they were outscored 20-6.
“We had some unfortunate things happen to us. Some we could control and some we couldn’t,” said Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. “That’s just a part of it. I thought we prepared well for this game, we just made some mistakes, some of which were backbreakers.”
The Eagles took advantage of the four Hubbard turnovers in the second half as Kyle added two more scores on the ground while Sean Zerkle returned a fumble for a score.
Kyle had some negative plays on the night, tossing a few picks, but he didn’t let it affect his play. The quarterback finished the game with five total touchdowns.
“That’s what the best quarterbacks do,” said Kyle. “Everyone makes mistakes, you just have to turn the page and move on. A game like this takes heart to win and that’s what we had tonight.”
Hubbard moved the ball well in the second, but turnovers and penalties proved costly. Their lone second half score was a touchdown toss from DJ Wiggins to Keyondrick Cobb.
The win likely wraps up Class 1A Region 8 for the Eagles as they, along with the Chiefs, were both undefeated coming into the game.
Hubbard, who is still in line for a home playoff game, will have to find a way to not let the loss negatively affect them.
“I think our guys know that we’re still in good shape for having a good playoff spot,” Hampton said. “This stings, but we’re not going to let it hang like a cloud. Next week we’ll line up ready to go again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.