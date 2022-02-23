HANCEVILLE - "This school means a lot, because we come from nowhere, so it's all we have.”
The words of R.A. Hubbard senior Cookie Cobb carried a lot of weight.
When the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night to bring to an end the Chiefs 51-22 loss to Covenant Christian in the finals of the 1A Northwest Regional tournament, it also brought the end of, not only a magical season, but potentially the end of R.A. Hubbard basketball as well.
That is the cruel fate that the Chief nation now faces.
In November the Lawrence County Board of Education voted to close R.A. Hubbard High School. The decision left the community in limbo as they now must wait to see if the ruling is upheld in federal court.
Many have held out hope that the decision can be reversed, including Cobb.
“I want the people coming up to be able to carry on the tradition of R.A. Hubbard,” said Cobb.
Wednesday’s loss did bring to an end a special season for R.A. Hubbard. Under first year head coach Chris Lewis, the Chiefs finished 17-8, advancing all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.
“We didn’t have a summer together so when school started it was building from the ground up,” Lewis said. “The guys did a good job of picking up the system and buying into the process. It was a special thing to see it all come together.”
The game started out neck and neck, with the Chiefs trailing just 11-9 in the closing seconds of the first quarter. However, an off-balance buzzer beating three to end the first quarter would give Covenant Christian, not only a 14-9 lead, but an offensive spark as well.
The Eagles would finish the first half 5/7 from beyond the arch and took a 15 point lead into the halftime break.
“The game plan changed tremendously when they started making those outside shots,” Lewis said. “That stretched us out further than we needed to be and didn’t allow us to pack the lane and help on their big guy.”
Kyle Hampton and Quintez each had six points to lead Hubbard, while Cobb finished with five. Reed Trapp led Covenant Christian with 15.
If it was indeed the final game for R.A. Hubbard, those connected will remember the impact it made on the community.
“The community is R.A. Hubbard,” Lewis said. “I can assure everyone here is praying it remains open, because it truly is a staple of the community.”
And until the final decision is made, the Chiefs will get back to work, planning for a repeat season in 2023.
“We made a great run this season. We’ll be back next year,” Lewis said.
