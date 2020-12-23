Culver named coach of the year

When Bo Culver was hired to be the head coach of East Lawrence football, it brought excitement to a community that hadn’t been seen in many years.
That excitement was then rewarded with the best season in school history.
In his first season Culver led the Eagles to a 9-2 record. It was their first winning season since 1997. Along the way the Eagles had their first 3-0 start since 1986, their first region championship since and hosted their first playoff game since 97.
“This was a special season and I’m really happy to have been a part of it,” Culver said. “I wanted it for the players and the community, and to be able to see a program have life breathed into it, it was huge.”
It may have seemed strange when Culver took the job, given that he had just left Hartselle, but Culver said it was the place for him.
“Honestly it was just the right fit at the right time for me and my family,” he said. “We tried to be open, we looked at several different options, some even out of state. But at the end of the day, leaving North Alabama was something we didn’t want to do.”
Culver helping the Eagles to their best season will no doubt pay dividends for years to come.
“I hope so. You definitely want to always be the year that other teams compare to,” he said. “But at the same time, you hope that the players that come back and the ones that are in middle school and the younger teams will strive to have years that are even better.”
Striving to be even better will start next season, as the Eagles look to right the wrongs of the way this season ended.
“We definitely didn’t put our best foot forward in the playoffs. The COVID bug didn’t bite us all year but we lost five guys that night,” said Culver. “We turned the ball over five times in that game and still only lost by seven to a quarterfinals team. I think that created a lot of hunger to build upon for all the guys that are coming back.
