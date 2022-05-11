East Lawrence falls at regionals

The East Lawrence Eagles saw their season come to an unfortunate end Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles were defeated by Carbon Hill on day two of the 3A North Regional, ending their bid for a berth in the state tournament in Oxford
--
Carbon Hill 11, East Lawrence 3
A tight game early got away from the Eagles late in what was the season ending loss.
--
East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7:
Emma Coan went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Ivee Jenkins had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tori Spears added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and one RBI. Makayla Austin had two hits and one RBI.
Spears pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five while walking one.
--
Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0:
Melissa Odom pitched a no-hitter for Oakman, striking out 13 of 21 batters faced.
