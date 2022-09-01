MOULTON - The Lawrence County Red Devils continued their grueling start to the season with two more tough opponents on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils took on Westminster Christian and Hartselle, dropping both games by scores of 2-1 (23-25, 25-20, 7-15) to the Wildcats and 2-0 (18-25, 19-25) to the Tigers.
“We’ve got to play this type of competition for our mental game to grow,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “Our mental game is so weak right now. Over 80% of this game is mental and we had a lot of miscues today.”
In the game against Westminster, Lawrence County led in the set before allowing a comeback. It was the second time this season the Red Devils have lost a lead to the Wildcats.
“You can tell when it comes to crunch time that they have experience. They have everybody back from a state championship team so they know how to handle it,” Hutto said. “They don’t get rattled when they lose a few points, whereas we go off the deep end. We have to figure out how to work through it.”
In the game against Hartselle the Red Devils fell behind in both sets and were unable to battle back.
“It;'the mental game. One of my coaches said Hartselle was doing a better job of talking than we were, well they weren’t doing that against Westminster when they were down,” Hutto said. “It’s easy to do things when you’re winning and you’re excited, but we have to find a way to do the little things, things we can control, even when we’re down.”
