Miracle scoop and score ignites East Lawrence comeback win

Sometime you have to have a little bit of luck.
Thursday night East Lawrence found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
With the clock winding down the Eagles were facing certain defeat. West Morgan was flexing their muscle, pounding the ball down the field yard by yard. It didn’t look as if they could be stopped.
Then It happened.
After playing near flawless football all night, the Rebels made one slip up. With a fumble at the eight yards line the game almost seemed to go into slow motion, that is until Eagles’ defensive back Isiah Hubbard picked it up and raced 92 yards the other way to give his team the lead, and eventually the win, 21-18.
“I was just filling my gap like I’m supposed to and I saw it there,” said Hubbard. “Once I had it there was nothing that was going to stop me.”
To call the play a huge swing in momentum would be a vast understatement. Although the Eagles had trimmed the lead, a West Morgan victory seemed almost assured.
The modified wing t offense they had switched had allowed them to dominate the entire second half.
But as East Lawrence head coach Bo Culver said after the game, his team never gave up.
“We were wilting a little bit on that drive and I called a timeout and got on them good,” Culver said. “But that’s the thing about these kids, they never give up.”
That never give up attitude sparked a play that East Lawrence fans are never to forget.
“That’s something that you dream about when you’re playing backyard football as a kid,” Hubbard said. “To make that play, in this game against your rival. There’s nothing sweeter.”
The game started out slow. The Rebels got on the board first after securing a fumble in Eagle territory. A long pass from Glavine Segars to Caleb Terry set up a short touchdown run from Connor Gillard.
East Lawrence relied on quarterback Levi Barnes to take the lead back. The senior scored from four yards out to make it 7-6.
In the second half, it was almost all West Morgan.
Cade Alexander and Gillard both busted up the middle for long touchdown runs, making the score 18-7.
East Lawrence came back to cut the lead 18-15, again reeling on the feet of Barnes.
But a long drive, with two fourth down conversions seemed to allude to a West Morgan score and win. However, despite playing almost a mistake free game, the ghosts of their past came back to haunt them.
“We have to hold on to the football. That’s all there is to it,” said West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs. “We had them on their heels and we just couldn’t hold on. It sucks but we still have a good football team. Now we just have to regroup and get ready for next week.”
As soon as the clock hit zero, Eagles’ coach Culver went sprinting his team. The first-year coach couldn’t contain his excitement.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Culver said. “They didn’t quit, they didn’t give up, they fought. Our backs were to the wall and they made a play. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”
