MOULTON – High school basketball is a 32 minute game and Saturday night Lawrence County showed why every minute counts.
The Red Devils knocked off East Lawrence 67-63 in a special home weekend game. For 31 minutes the Eagles Held the advantage in the game, until Lawrence County finally broke through, grabbing their first lead and the win with a minute to go.
“My guys never gave up and in the second half we started to get some key rebounds that helped us stop the bleeding,” said Lawrence County head coach Darius Steger. “Credit East Lawrence, they crashed the offensive boards and made some good shots. But we responded with some big buckets late in the game.”
Three of those big buckets came from Connor Southern. The junior had just one field goal through the first three quarters, but finished with three treys in the fourth, including the go ahead shot with a minute to go.
“When we were down by around four I was just thinking that someone needed to step up,” Southern said. “I really felt confident about making those shots.”
For a team that has struggled offensively for much of the year, East Lawrence played arguably their best game of the season. They led 16-10 after the first quarter, 35-31 at halftime and 48-45 after three quarters.
Any time it seemed like Lawrence County would finally take the lead, East Lawrence would hit a key basket to surge back ahead. So when the lead did finally slip away, Eagles’ head coach Baine Garner was quick to give his opponent credit.
“I think the result of that game was more about what they did than what we didn’t do,” Garner said. “They made some big shots, contested shots, in the fourth quarter. I thought we defended well, but at the end of the day they made the plays.”
After taking their first lead 63-30, Lawrence County extended it to five points. Isaih Hubbard cut the lead to 65-63 with six seconds left, but two free throws from Alandis Johnson sealed the win.
Southern led the Red Devils with 16 points, while Johnson had 14 and Benmichael Bennett had 12. Hubbard led East Lawrenvce with a game high 17 points. Bralyn Robinson had 16.
The win ends what has been a rough streak for Lawrence County, snapping a five game losing streak dating back to Nov. 30 against Decatur Heritage.
“It feels good to get back on track. Especially with the win coming against a county rival,” Steger said. “We’ve been up and down so our main focus is building consistency. Hopefully this will be a good starting point.”
--
Lawrence County girls 56, East Lawrence 36
Lawrence County raced to a 41-7 halftime lead Saturday and never looked back.
Less than 24 hours after pulling out a two point win in a grueling game with Decatur, the Red Devils showed no tired legs.
“I thought we started with a lot of intensity and were playing with a purpose,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “When we do that I think we’re one of the best teams around.”
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 15, while Skye Letson had nine. Teryhn Taylor led East Lawrence with 11.
