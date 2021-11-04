The Lawrence County and Hatton cross country teams picked up big wins last week when they won their respective sectional meets.
In the girls 5A section four, six Red Devils placed in the top 10.
Savannah Williams finished first, while Katie Mae Coan placed second.
Taylor Williams, Olivia Marsh, Lillie McLemore and Maggie Louallen finished seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.
Lawrence County won the race with 24 points.
In the 5A boys race, Steele Joiner, who holds the Lawrence County school record for best time, placed first with a time of 16:59.85.
The Red Devils finished second as a team.
In the boys 2A race Carson Masterson, Dakota Kidd and Isaiah Crossline finished first, second and third respectively to give the Hatton boys a first place with 37 points. Just edging out Tharptown, who had 41.
Hatton’s girls finished first in the 1A-2A sectional in Cullman with 29 points, 46 points ahead of second place Tharptown.
Neidyn Lopez finished first in the race with a time of 21:43.62.
Sabrina Calhoun, Hannah Berryman, Brenda Aranda and Layla Owens all placed in the top 15 at 7th, 8th, 12th and 14th respectively.
All teams advanced to the state cross country meet, which will take place this Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
The event will begin at 8:30 with the 7A girls.
1A-2A girls will start at 10:30, 5A boys at 10:50, 1A-2A boys at 11:30 and 5A girls at 11:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.