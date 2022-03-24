Phil Campbell runs away late with win over East Lawrence

CADDO – A tight game turned ugly late as Phil Campbell, the defending 3A state champions, exploded for a big 13-4 area win over East Lawrence.
The matchup was the first between the two area rivals this season and was also a showdown between two top 10 3A teams (No. 2 Phil Campbell, No. 10 East Lawrence).
The Bobcats led just 5-4 going into the fifth inning, but scored four runs, three with two outs, to blow open the game and eventually seal the win.
“I told my guys that you can't prolong the inning. The longer you prolong an inning without getting the outs they give is just extra base runners, and extra base runners means extra runs,” said East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed. “We’ve got to get the easy outs, we can’t let errors pile up and turn into extra runs.”
Phil Campbell came out swinging as the Bobcats put up five runs in the first two innings thanks to three RBI singles and two errors.
However, the Eagles didn’t fold.
East Lawrence responded with a sacrifice fly from Braylon Murphy to cut the lead to 5-1 in the second, before scoring three runs in the fourth. Dawson Terry and Coleman Garner scored on errors, while Lucas Filyaw drove in Carson Posey with a single.
“Our guys have fought back several times this season and seeing them fight back again there was good to see,” Reed said. “If we don’t bobble the ball around there late in the game then we would have been right in it.”
After falling behind 6-4, the Eagles had a chance to get out of the inning with no more runs allowed, but couldn’t get it done. Ace pitcher Coleman Garner ran out of gas and the Bobcats took advantage, scoring eight runs in the final three innings.
After a 9-1 start to the season and climbing as high as No. 2 in 3A, the Eagles have now dropped three losses in a row. During the hot start Reed said his team would eventually hit lows and how they handled them would define their season.
“I told them from the beginning that you have to stay humble when you're on top and I think we came out a little too excited for the moment.,” Reed said. “ The season is only going to get tougher and we have to find a way to play our best baseball when it matter. We just have to keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.