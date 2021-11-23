R.A. Hubbard tops East Lawrence in season opener

NORTH COURTLAND - In a game that went down to the wire, R.A. Hubbard pulled out the win.
The Chiefs topped East Lawrence Monday 45-41 in what was the team’s season opener.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” said head coach Chris Jones. “When the guys got pressed against the wall, they stepped up and we needed that.”
The win was the first for Hubbard under Jones, who is in his first year as head coach.
The Chiefs never trailed in the game, leading 24-22 at halftime and 35-32 after three quarters
Trey Kellogg led the team with 14 points. He also hit the most important baskets of the game, two free throws with under 10 seconds to go.
“It was exciting to see everything we work on come to fruition,” Jones said “Everyday after practice sessions we shoot free throws. It was nice to see that pay off.”
Brothers Kyle and Myle Hampton both had 12 points for the Chiefs. Coleman Garner led East Lawrence with 10.
The Eagles tied or cut the lead to a single basket multiple times throughout the basket, but could never find the bucker to go ahead.
“We felt like if we could ever get the lead we could pull it out and we had our opportunities. Two possessions later down one and we just couldn’t find a basket,” said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. “It’s a long season though and I thought we improved a lot tonight. We played very well defensively and almost came out with a win in a very tough place to play.”
--
R.A. Hubbard girls 55, East Lawrence 26.
The R.A. Hubbard girls dominated to get their first win of the game.
Katelyn Cooper led the team with a game high 26 points. Makayla Austin led East Lawrence with six.
“Really pleased with the win, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Hubbard head coach Gary Martin. “Defensively we got out of position a lot. I got a lot of young girls that still need to find a way to work with the older ones.”
