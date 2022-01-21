HATTON - After falling behind 26-21 midway through the third quarter, Hatton switched it’s strategy.
Instead of trying to keep up, the Hornets slowed their pace down. It worked to perfection as they outscored R.A. Hubbard 17-5 to close the game and pick up the win.
“They play fast, faster than us,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “We had to play our game, because we’re not capable of playing that style with them. We did a better job of that in the second half.”
Hatton led 9-7 after the first quarter, 18-16 at halftime and 27-26 after the third quarter.
Hatton came into the game beat up, while R.A. Hubbard is ranked No. 6 in class 1A. Missing two starters to ACL injuries and having just gotten Kailyn Quails back from injury, the Hornets still found a way to get the job done against the ranked Chiefs.
“We are beat up, it’s been rough,” Chamness said. “Tonight was really ugly, but good teams will do what it takes, step up and find a way to win.”
Kailyn Quails and Chloe Gargis each had eight points to lead Hatton. Terdyn Beck led R.A. Hubbard with 13 points, while Katelyn Cooper had 12.
Hatton advances to it’s fifth straight county finals. They will play Lawrence County for the fourth time in those five years on Saturday at 5 pm.
“Being in it five years in a row is a great accomplishment, but we have to win to really be proud of it,” Chamness said. “Lawrence County is always a competitive game. They’re a very good team and it can’t be ugly like it was tonight. This is on our home floor so we want to be able to bring it home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.