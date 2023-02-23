MOULTON - Two more Lawrence County cross country runners are headed to the next level.
Carson Godwin and Jeremiah Soria signed their letters of intent last week in a ceremony at Lawrence County High School. Both runners will be attending Calhoun to be a part of the Warhawks’ cross country program.
“We’re very proud of both Jeremiah and Carson,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work and have been a vital part of our program for the past several years.”
Johnson said Calhoun will be getting two great runners and individuals.
“Jeremiah is real laid back, sort of quiet,” Johnson said. “Calhoun will be getting someone that’s loyal to the program.”
“Carson brings more energy and a humor side,” Johnson added. “He will be a great addition to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.