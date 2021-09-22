It was complete domination by Lawrence County cross country teams this past weekend at Fairview.
Lawrence County and Hatton’s girls both won their races, while Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner and Katie Mae Coan placed first in their races.
The Lawrence County girls crushed the rest of the competition, placing the top three runners in the 5A-7A race and finishing with 10 of the top 16 runners.
Coan finished first, while Katie Dumas placed second, Savanah Williams third, Olivia Marsh fifth and Stella McDonald ninth.
Ava Martin, Emily LouAllen, Lillie McLemore, Alyvia McElwaney and Maggie LouAllen rounded out the other runners that finished in the top 16.
The Red Devils finished with 19 points, 40 points ahead of second place Arab. It was their fourth win in five races so far this season.
In the girl’s 1A-4A race Neidyn Lopez finished second, while Sabrina Calhoun and Hannah Berryman finished eighth and ninth.
The Hornets finished with 42 points in first place, beating out Ashville who had 81.
The Lawrence County boys had their highest finish of the season, placing second behind Springville.
Joiner finished first in the race, while Jeremiah Soria was 10 and Blake Graham 14.
In the boy’s 1A-4A race, Hatton finished third with Carson Masterson placing sixth, Isaiah Crosslin ninth and Dakota Kidd 11.
