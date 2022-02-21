R.A. Hubbard girls fall to Marion County

The Class 1A No. 6 ranked R.A. Hubbard saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon. The Chiefs were unable to keep up with No. 3 Marion County, falling to the Red Raiders.
“That’s a good ball club. No doubt about it,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Gary Martin.
The Red Raiders used their press defense to gain an advantage early, forcing the Chiefs into 19 first half turnovers, building a 26-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and 46-15 at halftime.
“We knew they were going to press,” Martin said. “We have a lot of young girls and we tried to drill it as best as we could in practice, but it’s a lot different when you’re actually in a game.”
Eva Armstead led R.A. Hubbard in scoring with 12 points, while Katelyn Cooper added 11. Serenity Metcalf led Marion County with 22.
Despite the pending potential closure of R.A. Hubbard High School, Martin said he was looking forward to next season, showcasing the mindset the Chiefs are tackling the issue with.
“It’s very hard for the kids. I can focus on just basketball as a coach, but it’s hard for the kids to block that out of their minds,” Martin said. “You have to get the kids in the mindset of taking things one day at a time, one step at a time. Whatever happens with the school is out of our hands, but no matter what I’m going to be there for them supporting them.”
(0) comments
