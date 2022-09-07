MOULTON - The road to three state championships for the Lawrence County Red Devils continued with a bang Saturday morning. 

Lawrence County’s girls, winners of the previous two 6A state championships, picked up another big win in the annual Pepsi Challenge held in Moulton. The Red Devils placed four runners in the top 10 and three in the top five , finishing with 35 points to beat second place Huntsville 54. 

