MOULTON - The road to three state championships for the Lawrence County Red Devils continued with a bang Saturday morning.
Lawrence County’s girls, winners of the previous two 6A state championships, picked up another big win in the annual Pepsi Challenge held in Moulton. The Red Devils placed four runners in the top 10 and three in the top five , finishing with 35 points to beat second place Huntsville 54.
“They continue to amaze me with how they’ve maintained success,” said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. “We raced against three of the best girls teams in the state today, James Clemens, Huntsville and Scottsboro. They did very well.”
Savannah Williams, last year’s area runner of the year, placed second in the race, missing first place by just two seconds with a time of 18:37.70
“I felt like I might have won that one if I ran a little smarter, but I was pretty happy with it,” Williams said. “This has been a great start to the season, it really boosts our confidence. I think this is going to be a strong season.”
Katie Mae Coan and Williams’ twin sister Taylor finished second and third respectively, while Katie Dumas placed 10th.
Brewer’s Rose and Autumn Betts placed sixth and eighth.
In the girls small school race, Hatton’s girls placed foruth as a team.
Hannah Berryman and Sabrina Calhoun finished 21st and 22nd.
In the boys small school race, Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz placed second overall, while the Hatton Hornets finished second as a team.
Hatton’s Calob Miley and Carson Masterson placed fifth and sixth, while Isaiah Crosslin finished 10th.
“I was very pleased today. We had some guys sick and still performed well,” said Hatton head coach Brandon Barringer. “I think we showed we’re ready to make another run at a championship.”
In the boys large school race Lawrence County’s Blake Graham placed 16th overall.
