2020 was a wild and crazy year to say the least. After all, it’s not very often you have to endure a global pandemic.
But somehow, we made it to the end and along the way we were treated to several different sports stories that truly brought some light into the darkness.
Of all those stories, here are the top 10.
Honorable mention: Shrinking the Gap: East Lawrence Eagles climbing higher and higher - 10/29
2020 was a magical year for East Lawrence football.
The Eagles obtained their first winning season since 1997, a truly huge accomplishment.
Problem was, East Lawrence was so successful this year that by the time they achieved the winning season, it was anti-climactic. The Eagles finished 9-1 with a region title and a home playoff game, making the winning season seem like small potatoes.
Still, it was nice to highlight an achievement that hadn’t been made in decades.
No. 10: Hatton returns to state for the first time in three years - 10/29
The Hatton Hornets achieved a big goal when their 2020 volleyball team punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in three seasons. It was a 3-0 sweep over Lamar County that sent them there.
Hatton has a strong volleyball program, so a return to the state tournament was inevitable. Still, it was a fun moment for a hard-working group of girls.
No. 9: No. 1 with an asterisk - 3/26
2020 was a hard year for the spring sports as the COVID-19 outbreak canceled their seasons.
No team around here was hit harder than Hatton. A week after the season was put on hold, the Lady Hornets found out they were ranked No. 1 team in the state.
It was a bitter pill to swallow as it served as a reminder of the championship aspirations that they didn’t get to play for.
No. 8: East Lawrence’s Lemay dedicating 2020 season to someone special - 8/20
Football is an amazing game and many times it breeds amazing stories,
That was true here as East Lawrence Senior linebacker Zach Lemay spoke of how he would be playing his final year for his later mother who had passed away from cancer.
Lemay did his mom proud, leading the Eagles in tackles and earning all-county, all-region and all-area honors.
No. 7: Hatton/Lawrence County claim county championships - 1/23
The Lawrence County tournament never disappoints, and the 2020 tourney was no exception.
Both games were equally excited,
The girl’s game wanted own to the wire with freshman Kailyn Quails leading the top seeded Hatton Hornets to a comeback win, beating Lawrence County with a last second floater.
On the boy’s side, Lawrence County finally got over the hump, defeating R.A. Hubbard in the finals after losses in the previous two finals to the Chiefs.
No. 6: Hatton dominates Sheffield to earn first playoff berth in five years - 10/29
The Hatton Hornets punched their ticket to the state playoffs for the first time in five years in this game and they did it by making a statement.
A loss to the Sheffield the previous two seasons had kept the Hornets out, but this time they left no doubt.
Hatton dominated from the opening kickoff, literally as Ridge Harrison returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and won handedly 56-6.
No. 5: Miracle scoop n score sparks East Lawrence comeback win - 9/3
The Bo Culver era started with a bang when the Eagles pulled out a miracle win in just their second game of the season.
Facing rival West Morgan for the first time since 2017, the Rebels were about to put the game away when, instead, Isiah Hubbard picked up a fumble and ran it all the way to the other endzone for the game winning touchdown.
No. 4: Fall Sports will return on schedule says AHSAA - 7/30
The summer of 2020 was tough for a lot of people across the state of Alabama.
Everyone waited with bated breath as to whether the fall sports season would happen or not.
Workouts had started back at the beginning of summer and even some practices had already, but it wasn’t until this announcement was made by the AHSAA that people were finally able to breath a semi sigh of relief.
A few months later and we successfully complete football, volleyball and cross country and are halfway through basketball.
No. 3: Lawrence County girls, Hatton boys take state - 11/19
What a joyous day it was for Lawrence County and Hatton as the girls and boys’ team respectively took home state championships.
The titles were the first for Lawrence County since 2015 and first for Hatton since 2012.
After a few years of near misses, it was a sweet moment for both squads.
No. 2: Culver tapped as new East Lawrence football coach - 3/12
The move that started it all.
When Culver was hired as the new coach for the East Lawrence Eagles it brought excitement to the fanbase the like of which they had never seen.
After all, the Eagles hadn’t had a winning season since 1997 and Culver had a successful history, leading Deshler to a state championship appearance and having been the head coach at Hartselle.
Fan’s excitement was rewarded when Culver took the Eagles to a 9-2 season, the best in school history.
No. 1: County partying like it’s 1987 - 10/29
2020 was a big year for football in all of Lawrence County.
All four schools, Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard made the playoffs. The first time that had been done since 1987.
Rivalries across the county never stop, but on this night, everyone took time to bask in the success of their county’s teams.
It was truly a moment of unity for the whole county.
