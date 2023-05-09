Hatton softball one win from return to state

HATTON - If death and taxes are the only sure things in life, then Hatton softball dominating at regionals isn't far behind.
The AHSAA's softball regional tournament began on Tuesday and once again the Hatton Hornets dominated the 2A North Regional.
In the first two games of the tournament, Hatton defeated Red Bay 14-0 and Locust Fork 12-0.
"It helps when we go out there and do things the way we've been coached to do," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling.
Bowling has preached the importance of base running all season and Tuesday it showed. The Hornets were aggressive on the base paths in both games and it resulted in multiple extra bases.
"Offensively I thought we could've been better. We didn't always take advantage of situations like we should have," Bowling said. "That being said, we saw today how crucial base running is in this sport. Every 60 feet matters and we were able to take advantage of that to set ourselves up to score easier runs."
Hatton will take on Sumiton Christian Wednesday in the finals of the 2A North Regional. That game will take place at 1:45.
Hatton needs just one win in the double elimination tournament to advance to the state tournament, which would be it's third trip in the last four full seasons.
"Everyday is a new day. We have to control what we can control in own dugout," said Bowling. "Hopefully we'll come out tomorrow with a good attitude and take care of business."
Hatton 12, Locust Fork 0
Bradyn Mitchell threw a five inning no hitter with 11 strikeouts and added two hits and two RBIs as Hatton breezed by Locust Fork on Tuesday.
Mallie Yarbrough finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Arlie Armstrong added a hit and three RBIs.
Hatton scored nine runs in the first two innings.
"I kept alternating with my screwballs and curveballs," Mitchell said of her strong pitching performance. "I felt really good with those pitches. I couldn't miss."
Mitchell, a senior, has been on the team's varsity since she was in seventh grade. She's looking for one more trip to the 2A state tournament.
"We play so many good teams throughout the season to prepare us for this moment," Mitchell said. "I think we have what it takes to make another run."
Hatton 14, Red Bay 0
After scoring just one run in the first inning, Hatton exploded for 13 runs in the second and third.
The Hornets were aggressive on the base paths, which gave Red Bay fits and allowed them to blow the game open.
"It's really important to get into scoring position," said Hatton's Anna Kate Potter. "We're not the fastest team, so it's important for us to be smart and get those extra bases when we can."
Potter finished the game with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
Kailyn Quails had two hits and two RBIs, while Marlie Hood had three hits and an RBI.
Bradyn Mitchell allowed no hits and no runs with seven strikeouts in three innings.
