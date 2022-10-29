FLORENCE - Head coach Trent Walker said he wouldn't have had it any other way.
The Lawrence County Red Devils had to come from behind down 13 twice Friday night, overcoming the odds to defeat Wilson 28-27 in their season finale.
Walker said it was the best possible way to win he could envision.
"I would rather have won this way than a35-14 or anything," Walker said. "The momentum, the feeling of fighting to come from behind to win, it was special."
Lawrence County trailed 13-0 at halftime and 27-14 in the fourth quarter before completing the magical comeback.
"I told them at halftime they had to will it to happen," Walker said. "It was such an emotional win. Getting that first road win as a head coach, getting back to the tradition of people on the square, it was a special night."
In his final game as a Red Devil, senior Wyatt Dutton had a coming out party.
Dutton, the only senior that returned from last year's team, finished with12 tackles, 100 yards rushing on four carries, a 61 yard rushing score and a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
He also scored the game winning two point conversion after an 83 yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Wear to Braylon Dame.
"He's been the backbone of everything we've done so far at Lawrence County," Walker said. "That was the kind of performance he'll remember for the rest of his life. After we got back last night he didn't want to leave, we didn't want him to leave. He's meant a lot to this program."
With the win Lawrence County finished 3-7 on the season, but more importantly improved three wins from 2021's 0-10.
Despite fielding an extremely youthful team and losing their starting quarterback, as well as other starters, Lawrence County improved three wins for just the third time in the last 27 seasons.
"There's excitement around the program," Walker said. "The kids are already talking about next year, they're not ready for football to end. You don't get that lot with a 3-7 season."
"I really like the trajectory of the program," he added. "We faced a lot of adversity this year, but we were able to improve. we have a lot of players coming back and I think the future is bright."
