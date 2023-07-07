Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton: The Wallace State signee had a senior season to remember with the Hornets taking the Class 2A state championship. Mitchell starred at the plate while hitting .430 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. She starred in the pitching circle with a 22-13 record with a 2.96 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 182 innings.
AB McKay, Lawrence County: McKay was brilliant for the Red Devils this spring. She totaled 78 hits while batting .513 with 35 extra base hits, including nine home runs, and driving in 43 runs.
Denton Bowling, Hatton: The Hornets rolled to a 34-22 record and a state championship while facing the toughest competition in the state from any classification.
Brianna Oliver, Hatton: Oliver hit .367 while scoring 47 runs. She also posted an 11-9 pitching record with a 3.26 ERA
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails, who has signed to play basketball at Calhoun, led the Hornets with a .435 batting average that included 13 doubles, seven home runs and 53 RBIs.
McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence County: Hyche hit .457 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs.
Bella Cross, Lawrence County: Cross hit .333 with 46 Hits, 5 Homeruns and 28 RBI’s. She was also one of the team’s top pitchers with 10 Wins, 6 Losses, 98 Innings Pitched, 48 Earned Runs, 54 K’s, 3.43 ERA and 1.87 WHIP.
Arlie Armstrong, Hatton: Armstrong finished with a .340 average and 31 RBIs.
Ava Templeton, Lawrence County: The freshman hit .326 AVG with 47 Hits, 26 RBI’s, 38 Runs Scored and 31 Stolen Bases.
Anna Kate Potter, Hatton: Potter batted .322 with 50 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Marlie Hood, Hatton: The catcher for the 2A state champions hit .299 with 22 RBIs. She handled a pitching staff that had a 3.24 ERA with 349 strikeouts in 317 2/3 innings.
Kaytie LouAllen, Lawrence County: In 56.2 innings pitched, LouAllen had 7 Wins and 2 Losses, 33 Earned Runs and a 4.01 ERA
Mattie Rae Gillespie, East Lawrence: Gillespie was one of the top players for the Eagles this spring, both at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle.
Mallie Yarbrough, Hatton: Yarbrough batted .302 with 44 RBIs.
Callie Pittman, East Lawrence: Pittman was one of the top players for the Eagles this spring.
Kelsi Whitehead, East Lawrence: Whitehead was a strong hitter for East Lawrence this past spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.