Player(s) of the Year

Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton: The Wallace State signee had a senior season to remember with the Hornets taking the Class 2A state championship. Mitchell starred at the plate while hitting .430 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. She starred in the pitching circle with a 22-13 record with a 2.96 ERA and 255 strikeouts in 182 innings. 

