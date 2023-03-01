WEST POINT - The Lawrence County softball team picked up a big win this past Monday over the West Point Warriors.
The Red Devils went toe to toe with the Warriors on the road, and in the end scored more runs to finish with a 10-9 win in nine innings.
West Point started strong, scoring four runs in the first inning. However, the Red Devils chipped at the lead until eventually exploding for six runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Raegan Johnson scored the go ahead run when she singled to drive in Ava Templeton. Mckenzie Hyche sat down the Warriors in the bottom of the ninth 1-2-3 to seal the win.
The Red Devils finished with 15 total hits, led by Audrie Sandlin, who had three hits and three RBIs, and AB McKay who had three hits and an RBI.
Templeton, Bentlee Cross and Jaala Hawkins each finished with two hits, while Templeton and Cross had an RBI as well. Johnson finished with two RBIs.
--
Softball
Hatton 1, Tuscaloosa County 0: Brianna Oliver pitched a complete-game shutout for the Hornets at the Patriot Classic on Friday, allowing four hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
Oliver added a pair of hits at the plate, while Bradyn Mitchell had one hit and one run scored.
--
Lawrence County 10, Sipsey Valley 1: The Red Devils scored 10 runs off 14 hits in five innings to dominate Sipsey Valley.
McKenzie Hyche led the team with three hits and two RBIs, while Bella Cross had two hits and four RBIs. Cross also got the win in the circle with just two hits and one run surrendered.
--
Spain Park 3, Hatton 0: Arlie Rae Armstrong and Marlie Hood had one hit each for Hatton against Class 7A Spain Park on Friday.
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4, Hatton 0: Kailyn Quails singled to account for Hatton’s only hit in a game played Thursday. Bradyn Mitchell pitched four innings for the Hornets, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
--
Northside 1, Lawrence County 0: Despite out hitting the Rams 5-4, Lawrence County couldn't stretch a run across to defeat Northside.
Mckenzie Hyche and Ava Templeton each had two hits. Hyche was the game's pitcher, allowing four hits with just one run with six strikeouts.
--
Fairhope 5, Hatton 0: Arlie Armstrong had a pair of singles for the Hornets. Lexi Kilpatrick had one hit and Brianna Oliver pitched five innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
--
Baseball
Hatton 6, Addison 5: Hatton rallied from an early three-run deficit on Thursday to pick up a win.
Trailing 3-0 after three innings, Hatton scored four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead and held on for the victory.
Hatton 7, Danville 5: Braden Stafford homered and drove in two runs for Hatton on Tuesday.
Joshua Merrell, Will Steadman and Parker Huff had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets. Parker Crosslin pitched five innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Cody Barber singled and drove in a run for Danville and Aiden Holladay had one hit and scored three runs.
--
Austin 11, Lawrence County 9: Austin scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally from a 9-8 deficit.
With runners on second and third and one out in the top of the seventh, an Ethan Wynn grounder turned into three Austin runs on a Lawrence County throwing error. The Black Bears retired Lawrence County in order in the bottom of the inning.
Wynn finished with three RBIs for Austin, while Garrett Hale added two RBIs. Cole Walker had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Brooks Olinger worked 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits.
Eli Long homered, singled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Maddox Denham had two RBIs, while Sutton Phillips and Tripp Engle added two hits and one RBI each.
--
Austin 12, East Lawrence 8: Bryson Claiborne doubled home three runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open a 5-5 game in Austin's second win Monday.
Walker had two singles and one RBI for Austin, while Ryan Keenum and Mac Etheredge added one RBI each. Maddox Mitchell pitched two innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Bryson Jeffreys, Micah Harville, Will Steadman, Parker Huff and Nate Latham added one single each for the Hornets.
Avery Hood led Colbert Heights with two hits and two RBIs.
--
Albertville 7, Lawrence County 4: A six run sixth inning cost Lawrence County against 7A Albertville. Cody Wilkerson led the team with two hits and an RBI.
--
Hatton 21, Belgreen 2: Hatton scored 14 runs in the fourth inning. Owen Brackin had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford added a homer and five RBIs. Alex Brackin tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs and Will Steadman and Nate Latham had two RBIs each. Alex Brackin pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
