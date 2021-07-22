Ferguson returns to coaching as East Lawrence OC

When Sean Holt took over as the new East Lawrence head football coach earlier this summer, he was already faced with a tough decision to make.
Who would be the team’s offensive coordinator?
Holt had served as the team’s defensive coordinator prior to be named head coach after previous head coach Bo Culver departed the team. Known for his play calling abilities, Culver was the team’s offensive coordinator meaning Holt had to find someone to replace him.
So, to fill the void, Holt turned to a familiar face. Ernie Ferguson.
“If it had been anybody but coach Holt, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Ferguson said. “But the strong pull to come back was, one I didn’t have to be the head coach, but two the relationship that I had with coach Holt.”
Ferguson has extensive experience coaching high school football, even coaching in Texas, his home state. He also has experience in coaching in the county, having served as the head coach at both Lawrence County and East Lawrence.
For the past six years, despite not coaching football, Ferguson didn’t stray far, sitting in the pressbox every Friday. Under Culver he took on a bigger role, helping with gameplans during the week and serving as a key voice in the headsets on Friday nights.
Now he will don the headset again as a full time coach, something he admits he’s looking forward to.
“I’m actually pretty excited about it, which is surprising to me,” Ferguson said. “I thought I was done with that part of my life, but I guess it was just the right situation at the right time.”
Part of the reason for his excitement, in addition to not having to be the head coach, is the similarities in his and Culver’s coaching styles. The Eagles won’t be deviating much from what they did under Culver, which works well as his and Ferguson’s philosophies were very similar.
It’s also exciting as the Eagles have a bevy of playmakers to use.
“When you look at it, we both like to spread the field,” Ferguson said. “And across the board we have guys that can go make plays. Our job is to find the ways to get the ball in those guys hands. Coach Culver was very good at it, now it becomes my responsibility.”
One of the biggest relationships any offensive coordinator has is the one with his quarterback. The Eagles will turn to Isaih Hubbard at quarterback this year, who has the talent to carry the team far. Handling that relationship will become a key factor for in the team’s success in 2021.
“The one thing I like about Isiah is his personality. A lot of the quarterbacks I’ve had have been quiet didn’t talk much, but he is very vocal,” Ferguson said. “For this team to be successful, one of the things you have to let Isaih do is let Isaih play. I have to let him go be him.”
“My job as his quarterbacks coach is to make sure he appreciates his lineman and all the people that can make him look good,” he added. “He’s an emotional player which feeds into his play so I also have to make sure he doesn’t get really high or really low.”
The pressure will be on Ferguson this year, and it’s a fact that he’s well aware.
“I’m in a no-win situation. If we succeed then it’s because of the foundation Culver laid and if we fail it’s because whatever I’m doing isn’t working,” he said. “But I welcome that, that’s fine, because one of my jobs as an assistant is to protect the head coach and to take the pressure off the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.