Usually this time of year, a lot of focus is put on the upcoming football season.
However, other sports are gearing up for their seasons as well and that includes volleyball.
This past week the final summer play date for local schools took place at Lawrence County High School, with both the host Red Devils and the Hatton Hornets in action.
Lawrence County completed three play dates this summer, while Hatton did four.
“We’ve got talent and kids that are eager to learn,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “Getting experience in the game is what we’re trying to do.”
“I think we’ve had a solid summer and with so many seniors you expect to be,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. “They do a lot of things well, right now it’s just working on the little details. Covering, lining the block up, putting the pass where it needs to be. Things we would normally do in the middle of the season, we’re doing now, which is good.”
Lawrence County returns multiple starters from last year’s team including stars such as Ava Boyll, Kylie Graham, Skyle Letson and Sarah Dutton.
However, what they did lose was a setter in three year starter Anna Clare Hutto.
“Not having experience in the setter position is rough because they’re like the quarterback,” Hutto said. “Even before Anna Clare I had Laekyn Bennett, and before her Rachael (Childress), so that’s a long line of talented setters.”
“I’ve got players that are capable, but it’s just learning the role,” she added.”Kylie Graham is a great player that’s played a lot, just not at setter.”
Hatton returns all starters from last year’s Final Four team. The goal this offseason has been working on communication and handling expectations.
“This group has played together so long that sometimes they just expect what the other will do,” Speegle said. “I’ve been really trying to get them to talk more and they’re getting there.”
“I do have expectations for them. I have full intention of getting back to state and pushing past the top four,” Speegle added. “They have the ability to do it. If they stay in a coachable mode, I really think we’ll be back to where we were last year.”
