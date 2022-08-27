HUNTSVILLE — Hatton improved its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 by beating 6A Columbia 54-14 on Friday night at Lewis Crews Stadium on the campus of Alabama A&M.
The Hornets are open next week, but will try to remain unbeaten when the team plays visiting Tharptown on Sept. 2.
Hatton scored on every possession in the first half to open a 40-0 halftime lead. Carson Reed started the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run at the 8:27 mark of the first quarter. Tasean Love added the 2-point conversion making the score 8-0.
Hatton’s next score came on the first of three touchdown passes by quarterback Briley Kirby. He tossed a 19-yard scoring pass to Alex Brackin. On the Hornets’ next possession, Kirby connected with Kenyon Suggs on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Reed added a second touchdown run, and Kirby connected with Love for a touchdown pass as the lead grew to 40-0.
Hatton continued its dominance in the second half as Reed scored on a 27-yard run at the 10:33 mark of the third quarter.
