HUNTSVILLE — Hatton improved its record to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 by beating 6A Columbia 54-14 on Friday night at Lewis Crews Stadium on the campus of Alabama A&M.

The Hornets are open next week, but will try to remain unbeaten when the team plays visiting Tharptown on Sept. 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.