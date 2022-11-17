Lawrence County’s Steele chosen for Hall of Fame

Jack Steele coached multiple sports at multiple schools in Lawrence County 

MONTGOMERY – Thirteen major contributors to prep athletics in Alabama have been selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. The induction will take place at a banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center next March. The Class of 2023 was selected Thursday at a meeting of the selection committee assembled by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from more than 75 nominations submitted by member schools and other organizations.

The Class of 2023 include administrators, coaches and two selections from the “old timer” category.

