Lawrence County’s Steele chosen for Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY – Thirteen major contributors to prep athletics in Alabama have been selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. The induction will take place at a banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center next March. The Class of 2023 was selected Thursday at a meeting of the selection committee assembled by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from more than 75 nominations submitted by member schools and other organizations.
The Class of 2023 include administrators, coaches and two selections from the “old timer” category.
Those individuals selected were: football coaches Paul Benefield, David Powell, Mike Robertson, and Trent Taylor; basketball coaches Homer Davis, Ronald Jackson; Tim Miller; Jack Steele, and John Woody; administrators Steve Giddens and Charles McCaleb; and selected in the “Old-Timers’ Division” were baseball and football coach William “Earl” Griffin and basketball coach Matthew L. Jones.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the coaches’ wing of the AHSAA, oversees the Hall of Fame. A selection committee comprised of coaches, administrators and media representatives made the selections from a very impressive list of nominations.
“We thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their dedication and thoroughness in selecting these very deserving individuals,” said Brandon Dean, Director of the AHSADCA. “These outstanding individuals, as well as all the nominees, have dedicated their lives to help promote and support education-based athletics. We cannot thank them enough for their service and sacrifice.”
Sponsors of the Hall of Fame program are the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) and the AHSAA. The corporate partners include Alabama Power, ALFA, Coca-Cola, Encore Rehabilitation, Jack’s, Future 1s, TeamIP and Wilson Sporting Goods.
The first class was inducted in 1991. These 13 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 390.
A native of Lawrence County, Jack Steele. 65, graduated from Courtland High School in 1975, and completed his college degree at Alabama State University in 1980. The tough-as-nails basketball coach also attended the Bobby Knight Coaching Academy in 1988 and earned his USA Track and Field Level I certification.
He began his coaching at Hazlewood High School, Courtland’s chief rival just seven miles up the road, straight out of college in 1981. He remained with the Golden Bears through 1996 coaching a variety of sports including girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ and boys’ track and field, and also serving on the football staff during perhaps the most successful run of any school in the AHSAA during that time.
His basketball teams won several Lawrence County tournament titles, and the boys’ squad won area titles 10 years in an 11-year span during his tenure. The Bears also won the Class 2A boys’ state basketball championship in 1986, was runner-up in 1991 and 1992, and reached the Final Four state tournament four times.
The Hazlewood track program was also super successful with girls’ outdoor state title in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996. The boys’ track team won the state crown in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996. He served as defensive coordinator during a span when the football team won five state titles and finished state runner-up three times, His defenses posted shutouts in three straight state championship games.
Steele served as athletic director at Hazlewood from 1988-1996 as well –overseeing an athletic program that won 23 state titles during that span.
He also served as head football coach at East Lawrence from 1996-1999 – compiling a 21-21 record and advancing to the state playoffs twice. The 21 wins is second most for any coach in East Lawrence history. He finished his coaching career at R.A. Hubbard coaching girls’ and boys’ basketball from 2004-2008. He led the 2005 boys’ team to the Class 1A Final Four finishing as state runner-up. His girls’ team reached the state semifinals in 2008.
Steele, who amassed a 327-74 overall basketball coaching record, was named Class 2A boys’ coach of the year several times. He was inducted into the Lawrence County Athletic Hall of Fame and was named the Moulton Advertiser’s Male Coach of the Decade.
A deacon in his church and active in community affairs, he has served as president of the Lawrence County NAACP and was third vice president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP.
