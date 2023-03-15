Lawrence County schools open mixed-use athletic buildings

Members of the varsity football team break the huddle after drills at Lawrence County High School’s new athletic building last week. The 10,000-square-foot, mixed-use athletic center at the high school officially opened Monday. The facility includes practice turf, state-of-the-art weight equipment and retractable batting cages

 Jeronimo Nisa

Athletes at Lawrence County Schools can say goodbye to canceled practices due to weather as three mixed-use athletic buildings at East Lawrence, Hatton and Lawrence County high schools opened this week.

The three buildings all feature new weightlifting facilities, an indoor practice turf and retractable batting cages. After contractors finish up, the buildings will be outfitted with cameras to record practices and audiovisual equipment to host meetings. The nearly 10,000-square-foot buildings are identical at each campus — minus color choices made to show off school spirit.

