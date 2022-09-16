Mistakes cost Hatton in loss to Falkville

Hatton's Kenyon Suggs stiff arms a Falkville defender 

 Caleb Suggs

FALKVILLE - Disaster struck early Friday for Hatton and the Hornets were never able to recover, eventually falling to Falkville 21-6. 

Quarterback Briley Kerby was picked off for a pick six on the opening drive and the mistakes just spiraled from there. Turnovers (3), a blocked punt and dropped passes, some potentially for touchdowns, plagued the Hornets the entire first half as they trailed 21-0 at the halftime break. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.