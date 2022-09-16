Mistakes cost Hatton in loss to Falkville

FALKVILLE - Disaster struck early Friday for Hatton and the Hornets were never able to recover, eventually falling to Falkville 21-6.
Quarterback Briley Kerby was picked off for a pick six on the opening drive and the mistakes just spiraled from there. Turnovers (3), a blocked punt and dropped passes, some potentially for touchdowns, plagued the Hornets the entire first half as they trailed 21-0 at the halftime break.
"We ran into a good football team that just kicked our tails," Bowling said. "I told our guys coming into the game that we had a target on our backs. We came in a little overconfident and they punched us in the mouth early."
Hatton's lone touchdown came on a five yard run from quarterback Briley Kerby in the third quarter.
Bowling said the operations of the team need to improve.
"We didn't execute. We botched assignments and didn't make plays when we had the opportunity to make plays," he said. "That starts with me as a coach."
Hatton was dealt a big blow Friday afternoon when the team found out they would be without running back/linebacker Carsen Reed, the team's leader in touchdowns and tackles, who was forced to miss the game with sickness.
"It was a big loss. Carsen Reed was missed dearly," Bowling said. "We can't use that as an excuse though. Garson Pierce stepped up and stepped up big, and I couldn't be more proud. Our guys learned tonight that you have to be ready and have that next man up mentality"
Despite the sloppy play and loss, Bowling said there were good things to take away from Friday's game.
"Here's what I'll tell you is positive. We had a group of guys that played their butts off all night. I feel like we're growing there," Bowling said. "It's one loss, it's not the end of the world. We've been here before and we'll get back to work on Monday."
