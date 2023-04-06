MOULTON - Lawrence County hard to earn its 20th season of the win the hard way Wednesday night.
What looked to be an easy win turned unto anything but. Lawrence County held a comfortable lead 8-0 over East Lawrence, but the Eagles made a furious rally and the Red Devils had to hold on for a close 8-6 win.
"I think we've been reading about ourselves a little too much and today we had a complete lack of focus," said Lawrence County head coach Will Inman. "We're a young team so we're going to have games like this, but we can't hope to accomplish what we want to if we lose our focus."
Sill, Inman wasn't going to shy away from how proud he was of his team.
"A win is a win and today was our 20th, which is a big deal," Inman said."That's nine more than they had all of last year."
"We still have a long way to go, but I would say we're about a half a year ahead of schedule," he added.
The Red Devils had 13 total hits in the game and led 8-0 going into the sixth inning.
East Lawrence, however, put together a late rally, scoring five runs in the next to last inning.
"Hitting is contagious. We had that leadoff batter get hit, then we got a hit and then the next batter hit and it just grew from there," said East Lawrence head coach John Smith.
Smith said his team's early deficit wasn't something he's worried about.
"We took last week off for spring break so we were a little slow starting and Lawrence County is a very good softball team," Smith said. "We're starting four eighth graders, two ninth graders and two tenth graders so I was really proud of how we fought back."
AB McKay led Lawrence County with three hits and two RBIs. Ava Templeton, McKenzie Hyche and Jaala Hawkins each had two hits and an RBI.
Kaytie LouAllen picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits but no runs in five innings.
Averie Hargett led East Lawrence with two hits and an RBI, while Emily Mason had a hit and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.