Missed opportunities came back to haunt Hatton on Friday in a 46-24 region loss to defending Class 1A state runner-up Mars Hill.
The Hornets drove inside the Mars Hill 10-yard line three times without coming up with points, a tough break in what turned out to be a three possession game.
Hatton finished the night with 261 yards of total offense, rushing for 168 and passing for 93.
Jaxson Mitchell had three rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.
Hatton (1-2, 0-1) continues region play next week at Colbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.