Black wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on Neely Henry Lake

Boater Lee Black of Danville, formerly of Speake, caught five bass this past Saturday weighing 15 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Neely Henry Lake. The tournament, hosted by the City of Gadsden, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Bama Division. Black earned $4,315 for his victory.
“I started off and ran about 40 minutes to my first place, and it was kind of slow for the first two hours,” Black said. “I had four fish in the livewell, and one that weighed 3.5 pounds. Then, about noon, the bigger fish started biting and I caught three 4-pounders.”
Black said he focused on an upriver section of Neely Henry and caught 10 bass, including eight keepers, during the course of the day. He said a vibrating jig accounted for most of his keeper fish. He added that two of his biggest fish came while flipping a Z-Man Palmetto BugZ creature bait.
“I have fished a lot of BFL events and have finished second and third, but never have won one,” Black said. “It feels good to finally get one.”
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:
First: Lee Black, Danville, five bass, 15-6, $4,315
Second: Kris Colley, Ragland, five bass, 15-0, $2,767
Third: Wes Logan, Springville, five bass, 14-15, $1,439
Fourth: Scott Chatham, Kingston, Ga., five bass, 13-7, $1,007
Fifth: Mark McCaig, Oxford, five bass, 13-5, $1,563
Sixth: Taylor Parker, Lake View, five bass, 12-8, $1,441
Seventh: Jason Nixon, Wetumpka, five bass, 12-3, $683
Seventh: Bradley Jones, Aragon, Ga., five bass, 12-3, $683 (contingency)
Ninth: Beau Gregory, Tallassee, four bass, 11-14, $575
Tenth: David Wesson, Southside, five bass, 11-12, $503
Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com
