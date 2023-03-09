Prep baseball and softball roundup: Hatton gets combined no-hitter vs. Sheffield

SHEFFIELD - Bradyn Mitchell and Brianna Oliver combined to toss a no-hitter as Hatton rolled past Sheffield 15-0 in five innings in high school softball on Monday.
Mitchell worked three innings for the win and struck out six while hitting one batter. Oliver struck out two and walked one.
Mallie Yarbrough led the Hatton offense with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. Kailyn Quails homered, doubled and drove in two runs, while Mitchell added three singles and two RBIs.
--
Softball
Southside-Gadsden 3, Lawrence County 2: Caitlyn LouAllen singled and drove in a pair of runs as Lawrence County fell in the second round of bracket play at the Wetumpka tournament on Saturday.
Audrie Sandlin had two hits for the Red Devils.
--
Lawrence County 4, Alabama Christian Academy 3: McKenzie Hyche pitched six innings, allowing three runs while striking out three, as the Red Devils opened bracket play on Saturday with a win.
Bentlee Cross drove in a run for Lawrence County, while AB McKay added a pair of hits.
--
Lawrence County 7, Elmore County 1: McKay tripled, doubled and drove in three runs as Lawrence County opened tournament play on Friday with a win.
Cross and Addison Plaxco had two RBIs each for the Red Devils. Cross worked all five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 2, Gulf Shores 1: Plaxco and Cross had one RBI each as Lawrence County closed Friday with a win.
LouAllen pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts.Priceville 7, East Lawrence 3: Darby Thigpen doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.Allie Denson had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and pitched 5 innings.
--
Mortimer Jordan 6, Hatton 3: Marlie Hood homered and drove in a run for Hatton at the Hewitt-Trussville tournament on Saturday.
Kailyn Quails singled and drove in a run and Bradyn Mitchell pitched three innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
--
Austin 5, Hatton 3: Mallie Yarbrough went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and one RBI for Hatton. Mitchell doubled, walked twice and scored a run.
--
North Jackson 10, Hatton 4: Arlie Armstrong singled and drove in a pair of runs for Hatton. Quails doubled and drove in one run.
--
Hatton 8, Haleyville 2: Mitchell pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out six. Quails went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Hood added a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
--
West Morgan 7, Hatton 1: Abby Lindsey had a big day both offensively and in the circle for West Morgan on Thursday, as the Rebels defeated Hatton 7-1 in high school softball.
Lindsey pitched a complete game to earn the victory, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs.
Karly Terry homered and drove in three runs for West Morgan, while Kylei Russell added a pair of singles. Mallie Yarbrough doubled and drove in one run for Hatton.
--
Baseball
Lawrence County 8, Hamilton 1: Kaiden Wear doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils. Maddox Denham, Tripp Engle and Eli Long also contributed a run.
--
Red Bay 10, Hatton 2: Owen Brackin had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Hatton on Saturday.
Alex Brackin had three hits and a pair of RBIs, while John Oliver added a single and two RBIs. Micah Harville doubled twice and drove in a run and Parker Huff and Bryson Jeffreys had two hits each.
--
East Lawrence 1, Brewer 0: Coleman Garner tossed a complete game to earn the win for East Lawrence on Saturday, allowing two hits while striking out nine.
--
East Lawrence 5, Falkville 1: The Eagles scored four runs in the first three innings to pull away from Falkville on Saturday.
Lane Smith had three hits and an RBI. Brody Kitchens had a hit and an RBI.
Peyton Knop got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and a run with eight strikeouts.
