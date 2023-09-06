Hatton Hornets roll past Columbia

Hatton's Karvieon Black looks for running room as Columbia's Tremayne Allen and Caleb Harry close in.

 Deangelo McDaniel

The Hatton Hornets rolled past Class 6A Columbia on Friday, 26-7 thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Tasean Love.

Freshman Karvieon Black also made his mark on the game with a rushing touchdown and 173 yards. The nine-yard touchdown rush capped off a series of bursts made by the running back, including a 23-yard run to the red zone.

