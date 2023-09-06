Hatton Hornets roll past Columbia

The Hatton Hornets rolled past Class 6A Columbia on Friday, 26-7 thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Tasean Love.
Freshman Karvieon Black also made his mark on the game with a rushing touchdown and 173 yards. The nine-yard touchdown rush capped off a series of bursts made by the running back, including a 23-yard run to the red zone.
The first of Love’s touchdowns was an elusive 7-yard dash where he danced in the backfield to juke three defenders before he punched in the ticket for six.
The second was on the back of a 22-yard reception from wide receiver Kenyon Suggs that placed the Hornet offense in the red zone. Love then cashed it in with a one-yard touchdown rush.
Wide receiver Khane Little also recorded 65 receiving yards on the game with five receptions, for an average of 13 yards per catch.
