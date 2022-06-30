Player of the year: Kailyn Quails: Quails had a sensational year, batting .500, a school record surpassing the previous mark of .489. She also had 57 RBIs and 57 runs scored.
Coach of the year: Denton Bowling, Hatton: Injuries to key players even before play started may have lowered expectations this season, but Hatton (40-22-1) still won area and regional championships and advanced to the state tournament.
First team
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton: The first-team 2A All-State selection went 18-8 with three saves while striking out 110 in 133 2/3 innings. She also hit .449 with 80 hits, 52 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Emma Coan, East Lawrence: The shortstop hit .404 with 26 extra base hits, 30 stolen bases, 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
Brianna Oliver, Hatton: Oliver hit .380 with five home runs, 41 runs scored and 25 RBIs. She was 19 of 20 on stolen bases.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton.: The first-team 2A All-State selection hit .500 with 57 RBIs and 57 runs scored.
Camryn Langley, East Lawrence: The 3A All-State honorable mention selection hit .394 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County: The Red Devils’ catcher closed out her career hitting .421.
Tori Spears, East Lawrence: The Eagle’s senior batted around .370 while also being one of their main pitchers.
Andee Brooke McKay, Lawrence County: The Red Devil freshman hit .323 with a .417 OBP and a .484 SLG, while also anchoring the shortstop position.
Trinity Britnell, Lawrence County: The Snead State signee had a 2.8 ERA for the Red Devils this season.
Chloe Gargis, Hatton: Gargis finished the year batting .329 with 45 RBIs.
Katie Dawson, Hatton: The senior batted over .300 while also playing elite defense from her catcher position.
Second team
Brooklyn Letson, East Lawrence
Audrie Sandlin, Lawrence County
Josie Rae Jones, Lawrence County
Dagen Brown, Hatton
Ashlyn Potter, Hatton
Makayla Austin, East Lawrence
Ivee Jenkins, East Lawrence
Maddie Heflin, Hatton
