MOULTON – The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs continued their domination Tuesday night when they knocked off Lawrence County 42-33.
The game was the final of the regular season for the Chiefs, the 2022 county champions, who finished the year undefeated in county play, defeating the Red Devils twice, East Lawrence three times and Hatton once.
Hubbard was buoyed Monday by strong finishes to each half. The Chiefs closed the first half on a 6-0 run and the second on a 7-2 run.
“That’s been a part of our process all year,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis. “We got down a little, were doing some uncharcatsric things, but we fought back and finished strong. I couldn’t be more pleased with that.”
The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Chiefs led 19-14 and 29-24 after the second and third quarters.
The Red Devils came back into the fourth, cutting the lead to 33-31. However, in what’s becoming an unwelcome pattern, Lawrence County again went ice cold from the field, managing just one basket in the final three minutes of the game.
“It’s become a little concerning to me, just for the simple fact that I know we have guys that can score the basketball,” said Lawrence County head coach Darius Steger. “Having a few games where we struyggl;e to score can be frustrating, but I know as frustrating as it is for me they’re going through it five times worse.”
Cookie Cobb led R.A. Hubbard in scoring with 16, while Trey Kellogg finished with 10. Kade White led Lawrence County with eight.
With the win Monday, R.A. Hubbard finished the regular season winning 10 of their last 12 games. They hope to take that momentum into the postseason.
“Tonight was a good win in front of a good crowd,” Lewis said. “We’ve done some good things here late in the season and I think it’s prepared us for the area tournament.”
--
Lawrence County girls 45, R.A. Hubbard 23
After a slow start, the Lawrence County Red Devils found life late to pull out a big win Monday night.
The Red Devils were able to build a 31-18 lead by halftime and then cruised to the 22 point win in the second half.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game to be excited for. We had a tough game last night against Mae Jemison and had to bounce right back,” said Lawrence County K.C. Orr. “I thought we lacked intensity at the start but we corrected it and got back to ourselves.”
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 11 points, while Josie Montgomery and Anna Clare Hutto each had nine. Eva Armstead led R.A. Hubbard with 13.
